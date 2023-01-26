Authorities in Northampton County have charged a mother and father with involuntary manslaughter for the death of their 2-year-old son. Investigators say Nicole Stauffer from Bethlehem and Christopher Brewster from Friendship, New York found their child unresponsive. The coroner says the little boy died from "fentanyl toxicity." 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the latest on the investigation.

Plus, the federal trial of a man accused of shoving a 72-year-old man to the ground and violating federal law by blocking access to a Planned Parenthood clinic continues in Philadelphia. Mark Houck claims he was only defending his 12-year-old son in October of 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice charged Houck with two counts. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.