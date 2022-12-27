Airports across the country continue to unclog the backlog of passengers left stranded after harsh weather caused travel nightmares this holiday season. People have been left stranded far from their destinations and luggage is piling up at airports as bags arrive long before their owners do. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the latest on air travel in the Lehigh Valley and the very busy Philadelphia International Airport.

Plus, we have asked our reporters to pick stories that struck a nerve with them as they covered them in 2022. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has more on a story that affected her deeply: How an emerging health concern, microplastics in water supplies, inspired her to take action.