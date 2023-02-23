Mahanoy City in Schuylkill County is no longer financially distressed. Borough officials announced this morning it has officially been removed from Pennsylvania's Act 47 support. Mahanoy City had been under Act 47 support since 2016. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has more on what today's announcement means for the borough.

Plus, we continue our month-long series on heart health. A man survived two open heart surgeries and was facing a third, but doctors were able to get innovative with a minimally invasive option instead. 69 News Health Reporter Melanie Falcon explains how they did it.