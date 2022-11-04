General Election Day 2022 is drawing ever closer. Candidates are stumping for votes in the Lehigh Valley. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro is in the area today. Shapiro is taking on Republican nominee Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania. They are seeking to replace Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf cannot run again due to term limits. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris catches up with Shapiro, Pennsylvania's Attorney General, as he makes his final push for governor.

Plus, a group of Ukrainian performers are set to put on a show at ArtYard in Frenchtown, New Jersey this weekend. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori previews the show and finds out how the performers are handling the war in their homeland.