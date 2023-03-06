New Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is set to unveil his first budget tomorrow. He made a stop in the Lehigh Valley today ahead of his big speech. Gov. Shapiro also announced railroad company Norfolk Southern has pledged millions of dollars to help fire companies and businesses in Pennsylvania following the derailment and cleanup of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals last month. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover previews Gov. Shapiro's budget address, plus we have the details of Norfolk Southern's financial pledge.

Tonight's "History's Headlines" remembers Allentown's "Music Man." Don Voorhees was on the rise to becoming a star the moment he finished high school in 1919 and became a fixture on radio and television for decades.