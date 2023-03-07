Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled his first state budget today. The newly-elected governor is pushing for, among other things, tax breaks for new nurses, teachers and police officers. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover has more on what Gov. Shapiro has planned for "The Keystone State."

Plus, March is "Women's History Month." WFMZ is proud to bring you stories about modern day history makers from our area. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris spotlights the woman who helped bring baseball back to the Lehigh Valley.