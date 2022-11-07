General Election Day is just hours away. Pennsylvania finds itself as a center of national attention once again. The U.S. Senate majority could come down to the race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz. The governor's race is also of great interest as Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano do battle. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at how "The Keystone State" is living up to its nickname in 2022.

Plus, white-tailed deer are on the move in our area. Officials report two deadly crashes in New Jersey on Sunday involving vehicles hitting deer. Many more people have slammed into deer on roadways in recent weeks. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover talks with workers at an auto body shop who are incredibly busy with deer-related repairs.