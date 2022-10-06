$155 million. That is how much Pennsylvania lost out on last year from drivers who rode the turnpike system but did not pay the tolls. Pennsylvania adopted a cash-less system and got rid of hundreds of tollbooth workers two years ago. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori finds out how officials in Pennsylvania plan to recoup the lost money.

Plus, family and friends bid farewell to a World War II hero. Clarence Smoyer, whose actions as a U.S. Army tank gunner in the waning days of the war won him a Bronze Star, was laid to rest today. The story of his tank crew's actions in Cologne, Germany in 1945 was chronicled in the book, "Spearhead." Smoyer, who was born in Carbon County and lived and worked in the Lehigh Valley, died last week at 99. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.