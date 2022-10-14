A 55-hour closure of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in the Lehigh Valley is set to start at 7 p.m. tonight. Crews are scheduled to remove a temporary bridge in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County and the turnpike will be closed north and south between the Mahoning Valley and Lehigh Valley Interchanges. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz previews what could be a major headache for drivers.

Plus, it's National Hispanic Heritage Month. It's time when our nation celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of the many countries and cultures. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris brings us her second installment of a three-part series on Hispanic and Latino communities in our area.