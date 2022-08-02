The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission today announced toll increases for 2023. Tolls are going up 5% overall. We have the breakdown of what that means for drivers who typically see the most-common tolls and tractor trailer drivers in the new year.
Plus, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg makes a stop in the Lehigh Valley. Buttigieg checked out projects at Lehigh Valley Airport and talked about a new commercial driving program at Lehigh Carbon Community College. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has the story.