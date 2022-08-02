The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission today announced toll increases for 2023. Tolls are going up 5% overall. We have the breakdown of what that means for drivers who typically see the most-common tolls and tractor trailer drivers in the new year.

Plus, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg makes a stop in the Lehigh Valley. Buttigieg checked out projects at Lehigh Valley Airport and talked about a new commercial driving program at Lehigh Carbon Community College. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has the story.

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.