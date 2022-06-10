Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is continuing his push to send stimulus checks to residents of the commonwealth. The $2000 checks would be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act money given to Pennsylvania by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. Republican lawmakers favor hanging onto the money as a "rainy day fund." Would the governor's plan help or hurt in these inflationary times? 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has some answers.
Plus, tonight's "Made Right Here" takes us to Lehigh County. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover shows us the House of Metalworks in Emmaus Borough, and the jewelry they send around the world.