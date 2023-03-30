Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro made a stop in Montgomery County today, pushing for expanded funding for first responders. The governor wants to spend $50 million in Pennsylvania's 911 emergency dispatch systems and $36 million in new equipment and training for firefighters and EMS personnel.

Plus, officials with Valley Forge Medical Center say the facility is one of only two in Pennsylvania combining addiction treatment with critical medical care. The facility in East Norriton Township, Montgomery County serves patients from all across the commonwealth. Now, medical care personnel hope to help even more. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori gives us a look at the renovations underway.