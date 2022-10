Phillies Fever is running rampant through our area as the ball club has reached the World Series for the first time in thirteen years. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow checks on fans as their favorite baseball team is just four wins away from a championship.

Plus, there is a monument in Bethlehem to soldiers from the area who gave their lives for the Union in the Civil War. "History's Headlines" tells the story of the man whose likeness is at the top of the monument, Jonathan Taylor.