The hottest tickets in Pennsylvania right now are Philadelphia Phillies playoff games. Seats at Citizens Bank Park are going for hefty fees on online resale sites for baseball games scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. If you hoped to buy tickets for face value from the Phillies' website, you're probably already out of luck.

Plus, "History's Headlines" has the story behind Tatamy borough's namesake. Moses Tunda Tatamy was a member of the Lenape tribe and laid claim to an area of land in present-day Forks Township, Northampton County. An influx of settlers from Europe spelled trouble for Tatamy and his fellow Native Americans.