A police officer in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, has been charged with possessing and disseminating child pornography. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly has the story.

Plus, Pennsylvania's Primary is less than a month away. There are some big, statewide races this year drawing plenty of national attention. So why aren't the candidates paying attention to voters in the Lehigh Valley? 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow finds out.

