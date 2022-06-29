The plaintiff and officials with Warren County, New Jersey, have reached a settlement in a civil trial stemming from sexual abuse allegations. The plaintiff accused former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock of sexually abusing him years ago. Bullock was sheriff from 1982 to 1991. He died in 2015. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.

Plus, 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at the present and future of the U.S. Supreme Court following some controversial decisions, including overturning Roe v. Wade.

 
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.