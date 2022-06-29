The plaintiff and officials with Warren County, New Jersey, have reached a settlement in a civil trial stemming from sexual abuse allegations. The plaintiff accused former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock of sexually abusing him years ago. Bullock was sheriff from 1982 to 1991. He died in 2015. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.
Plus, 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at the present and future of the U.S. Supreme Court following some controversial decisions, including overturning Roe v. Wade.