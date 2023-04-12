A Montgomery County mother has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her 11-year-old son. According to court papers, police say Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead admits killing Matthew Whitehead. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the latest on the story.

Plus, we check in on a pastor from Allentown who is making the long walk to Philadelphia. Pastor Jim Rivera wants to encourage people to join him as he makes his walk for anyone facing mental health issues, anxiety, and loneliness.