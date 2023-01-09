Retired Army Colonel and Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy died Sunday after a car hit her during her morning walk on Saturday. It happened at the intersection of Reese and First Avenues in Hackettstown. Police say the driver, Jefferson Chimbo-Pelaez, also from Hackettstown, took off after the crash. Chimbo-Pelaez is locked up in the Warren County Correctional Facility. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has more on the alleged hit-and-run.

Plus, "History's Headlines" looks at one of the deals struck by steel magnate Charles Schwab. The deal resulted in a bankruptcy and litigation. But was the deal actually a failure, or part of his plan all along?