Lehigh University's campus police say racist comments hurled at a Black student led to an assault in a residence hall. Four white, non-students, driving on Lehigh's campus yelled out racist remarks. The group of non-students followed the student and his friends into a residence hall where an assault happened. We have the reaction from Lehigh University officials.

Plus, we get a look at the progress of a $125 million expansion project at popular Poconos resort, Great Wolf Lodge. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover gives us a look.