Authorities in Montgomery County say they are investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy. The boy's father told police he found his son dead in a bedroom, and his wife's SUV missing. Police in New Jersey found the SUV partially submerged in the Atlantic Ocean and found the victim's mother alive in Wildwood Crest. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the very latest on the investigation.

Plus, a middle school teacher is suing the Central Bucks School District claiming administrators retaliated against him for trying to help a transgender student. The American Civil Liberties Union is helping Andrew Burgess with his lawsuit.