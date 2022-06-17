Police in Montgomery County say a man with a knife refused to give himself up today. Officers used a stun gun on him, but say the man charged them, so they shot him. The man is wounded and in a hospital. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the latest on how it all happened in Hatfield Township.
Plus, after a week of reviewing the bench trial, a judge in Monroe County returned a guilty verdict against a man accused of homicide. Michael Horvath killed his co-worker, Holly Grim, back in 2013. 69 News has reaction to the judge's decision and what comes next for Horvath.