There are still big questions about political power in the country and in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania three days after election day. Workers are still counting votes in two U.S. Senate races featuring Democratic incumbents. Sen. Mark Kelly continues to lead in Arizona. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto hopes to come from behind and win Nevada. Georgia's Senate race is headed to a run-off as neither incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker topped 50 percent on election day. The U.S. House of Representatives is still up for grabs, as is Pennsylvania's House of Representatives.

Plus, 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow says the theme of this month's "Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids" is "get on the right track." Bo explains as he introduces us to Jeremy.