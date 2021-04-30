President Joe Biden launches his "Getting America Back on Track" tour in Philadelphia.
He is in town to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Amtrak's founding at 30th Street Station.
He is also here to tout his infrastructure bill which he says involves major investments in jobs, airports, and broadband.
Biden says it will create millions of jobs.
Also, at 6:00, India continues to see record breaking COVID-19 cases and deaths.
We'll meet some business owners in Easton who are trying to help their neighbors across the globe.