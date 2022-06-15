The Federal Reserve today announced the largest rate hike in 28 years as it tries to slow inflation. New numbers show retail sales fell a bit from April, though Americans did spend more money on goods and services than in May of 2021. President Joe Biden is also calling on United States oil companies to increase production. We look at all of the day's actions to help slow inflation.
Plus, the civil trial against Warren County, New Jersey continues. A man who claims he was sexually abused by a former sheriff filed the suit. Edward Bullock is accused of molesting boys while he was sheriff from 1982 to 1991. Bullock died in 2015. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the latest.