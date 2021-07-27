President Joe Biden is expected to visit the Lehigh Valley tomorrow. He is scheduled to go to Mack Trucks in Lower Macungie Township to talk about American manufacturing. We'll hear from local lawmakers about the reason for this trip.
Also, at 6:00, America's gymnastics star has dropped out of the team's final competition. Simone Biles shocked the Olympic world with her decision.
We'll have reaction from a gymnast at Parkettes Gymnastics Training Center in Allentown who trained alongside Biles on the U.S. Junior National Team.