President Joe Biden was in Philadelphia today unveiling some of his budget proposals. The president spoke at a union hall in the northeast part of the city. He says he wants to cut the federal deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade while saving Medicare and Social Security. 69 Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover joins us live from Philly.
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs made millions of dollars in renovations to Coca-Cola Park, the minor league baseball stadium in Allentown. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly shows us the improvements.