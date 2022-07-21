President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. White House officials say the 79-year-old Pennsylvania native is experiencing "mild" symptoms. Officials canceled the president's planned appearance in Luzerne County this afternoon. Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden have tested negative for the virus. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story.

Plus, the meteorologists say it is officially a "heat wave" in the Lehigh Valley and parts of New Jersey. Some homeowners in our area, who have pools on their properties, are cashing in on the summer heat. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.

