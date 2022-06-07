Today is Primary Election Day in New Jersey. Some voters are not making their traditional trip to the polls today, as the state put in place new early voting and vote-by-mail rules for this year. One of the big races is in the 7th Congressional District. Incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski has a challenger, and seven Republicans are vying for the nomination to oppose him in the fall. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story on election day in the "Garden State."
Plus, a solar panel project promising "green energy" has drawn the ire of environmental groups. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story from the Poconos.