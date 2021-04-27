Protesters took a stand today against child sex abuse outside the Warren County courthouse.
They are demanding accountability from elected officials. It was organized by a man who claims the county failed to prevent a former sheriff's sexual abuse of him and other minors.
Also, at 6:00, India's health system is crumbling under a second deadly wave of the coronavirus.
We'll hear from a local doctor who has been working through the night so her sick family members and friends can get hospital beds.