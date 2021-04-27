Protesters took a stand today against child sex abuse outside the Warren County courthouse.

They are demanding accountability from elected officials. It was organized by a man who claims the county failed to prevent a former sheriff's sexual abuse of him and other minors.

Also, at 6:00, India's health system is crumbling under a second deadly wave of the coronavirus.

We'll hear from a local doctor who has been working through the night so her sick family members and friends can get hospital beds.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.