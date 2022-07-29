A new professional golf league bankrolled by rich Saudis makes its first appearance at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, and families of 9/11 victims are there to greet it. 15 of the men who carried out the high jackings and crashes of four passenger planes on September 11, 2001, were of Saudi origin. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story of today's protests.

Plus, if you're a fan of hot air balloons, you've hit the jackpot. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz shows us the hot air balloon festival in New Jersey this weekend.

