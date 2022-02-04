...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected, with a mix of sleet and snow.
Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Less
than one inch of sleet and snow accumulation expected.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris and Warren. In Pennsylvania,
Northampton, Lehigh and Berks.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Be prepared for slippery conditions on area roads,
especially bridges and overpasses, and walkways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to areas of freezing
rain this afternoon before ending as some sleet or light snow.
Temperatures will drop below freezing through the afternoon.
Any wet untreated surfaces can quickly become icy.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&