The Central Bucks School Board voted to give parents the power to keep some books out of school libraries. The new district policy outlines how books should be screened and includes a prohibition on descriptions of sex acts. Some parents and groups worry the policy would be used to ban books intended for LGBTQ students. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly has reaction to the district's decision.

Plus, a Schuylkill County native who is a Ukrainian college professor is set to return to the war-torn country to renew his residency. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow talks with him about the trip to a country under invasion.

