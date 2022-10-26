Last night's debate for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania drew attention not just for the political positions of Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz, but also as a check on Fetterman's health. Fetterman is still recovering from a stroke he suffered back in the spring. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has reactions after the televised debate.

Plus, a million workers in Pennsylvania have a disability. Their impact is highlighted during National Disability Employment Awareness Month. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow shows how one such employee is helping a business in Allentown.