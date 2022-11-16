The remains of an infamous killer have been found in Northampton County. William Edelman became known as the "Kunkletown Killer" after shooting and killing two men and wounding another in 1990. Edelman was convicted and did his time in prison. Since freed, Edelman went missing in March of this year. We have the details of where his remains were found.

Students from Roberto Clemente Charter School in Allentown volunteered for a "Day of Service" at the Allentown Public Library. The day is in honor of Clemente, a Hall of Fame baseball player from Puerto Rico. 2022 marks 50 years since Clemente's death in a plane crash while trying to get relief to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story.