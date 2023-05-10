Renovations are finished and the ribbon cut on a new location for a charter school in the Lehigh Valley. Seven Generations Charter School has moved into a building formerly used by publishing company Rodale in Lehigh County. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow shows us the school's new home in Emmaus.

Plus, this week is "Nurses Week." 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover shows us how dozens of high school students spent the day with nurses from Lehigh Valley Health Network. It's all in an effort to encourage students to pursue nursing careers.