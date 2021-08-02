A road rage incident in East Stroudsburg escalated into an officer involved shooting.

The officers say they stopped the vehicle involved and then the driver sped off. A chase ensued and the suspect allegedly rammed a marked police vehicle. We'll have a live report with the latest.

Also, at 6:00, the story of the "unsinkable" Charlie Schwab.

Schwab was the president of Bethlehem Steel for many years. He was summoned to London during the early days of World War One.

The trip there on the sister ship of the Titanic wasn't exactly smooth sailing.

After Schwab arrived, he learned that our "British brethren" had a tall order for the steel company.

That's in tonight's History's Headlines.

