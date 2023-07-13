It has been a roller coaster ride for farmers in 2023. A bone-dry spring has given way to drenching rain storms in summer. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly talks with farmers about how their crops are faring, and Meteorologist Dan Skeldon will tell us what kind of weather we can expect going forward.

Plus, Pennsylvania's legislature is moving forward with the possible impeachment of Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. Four county workers, four women, filed a federal lawsuit against Halcovage claiming sexual harrassment.