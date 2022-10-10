Russian forces unleashed a deadly fury on Ukrainian cities this morning. Russia launched missiles at a dozen Ukrainian cities, hitting vital energy infrastructure and civilian apartments. Power is out or being rationed in spots all across Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin says the firing of at least 80 missiles is in response to a blast that badly damaged a key bridge between Russia and Crimea. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae gets reaction from Ukrainians living in our area to this morning's deadly attacks.

Plus, the stock market crash of 1929 cratered the economy and doomed businesses in the Lehigh Valley. In tonight's "History's Headlines" we look at what led up to the crash, the Great Depression that followed and how it changed fortunes for so many.