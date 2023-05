People are planting, flowers are blooming and sales at garden centers are booming. 69 News Business & Policy Reporter Justin Backover looks at the money centers are raking in this spring.

Plus, 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has an interview with the long-lost son of an R & B icon. Jaccii talks with Bobby Wilson, son of the late, great singer Jackie Wilson, about the revelation of his lineage.