The Pennridge School Board last night voted 5-4 to adopt a curriculum pushed by a consultant with ties to a conservative Christian college. Critics fear the new curriculum will result in students learning a whitewashed version of history. 69 News Reporter Cierra Genelle has the story.
Plus, 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow speaks with author Harry Dietz about his new book. Dietz has written a biography about "Dead Ball Era" baseball player Jake Daubert. Daubert, who was born in Shamokin, was the National League's MVP with Brooklyn in 1913 and also starred for the Cincinnati Reds.