The Saucon Valley School District has changed its policy for third party clubs using its facilities. This comes after the controversy over the After School Satan Club.District officials initially approved the club, and then later denied approval, days after receiving a shooting threat allegedly made by someone outside of the state of Pennsylvania. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.
Plus, the Pennsylvania legislature has passed a bill which will cut the cost of getting certain tests for cancers in women. The bill eliminates out-of-pocket costs for genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancers, specifically the BRCA-1 and BRCA-2 genes.