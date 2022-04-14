New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has ordered the Department of Education to give a second look at a sex education curriculum. The curriculum was supposed to be used at schools across the state in the fall, but some parents and politicians came across sample plans that they believe teach too much, too soon. WFMZ's Priscilla Liguori has the story.

Also at 6, not everyone is happy with a proposal to name Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area a national park. WFMZ'S Rob Manch tells us why some people, including hunters and fisherman, are opposed.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.