The record-shattering cost of gasoline has gas station owners and drivers who fill up in New Jersey asking, "Is it time to go to self-service gasoline in the 'Garden State?'" 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.
Plus, it has been a wild week in Pennsylvania politics. A second GOP candidate for governor has dropped out of the race at the eleventh hour and is urging voters to consolidate around one candidate. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltow looks at the hectic week that was when he goes "Behind the Ballot."