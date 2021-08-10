...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Berks, Lehigh,
southern Carbon, southwestern Monroe and west central Northampton
Counties through 415 PM EDT...
At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near McKeansburg to Leesport to Robesonia.
Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Allentown, Reading, Lehighton, Wyomissing, Palmerton, Birdsboro,
Kutztown, Jim Thorpe, Hamburg, Slatington, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring,
Laureldale, Nesquehoning, Wernersville, Walnutport, Topton,
Robesonia, Leesport and Shoemakersville.
This includes the following highways...
Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 299.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 54 and 87.
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 28 and 56.
Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH