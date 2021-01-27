The Northampton County District Attorney's office charged Kelvin Myers for having a four-month sexual relationship with a female inmate last year at the county prison.

Authorities say the inmate kept a tally of how many times they had sex in the prison.

He was charged with institutional sexual assault and released on $50,000 bail.

Also at 6:00, an audit from the Lehigh County Controller found that the county wasted $1.4 million on health care coverage.

Our business reporter Justin Backover will have that story.

