The Northampton County District Attorney's office charged Kelvin Myers for having a four-month sexual relationship with a female inmate last year at the county prison.
Authorities say the inmate kept a tally of how many times they had sex in the prison.
He was charged with institutional sexual assault and released on $50,000 bail.
Also at 6:00, an audit from the Lehigh County Controller found that the county wasted $1.4 million on health care coverage.
