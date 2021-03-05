It's a showdown in the U.S. Senate as lawmakers debate the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
Before the Senate can vote on the legislation there will be a series of rapid-fire votes on proposed amendments known as vote-a-rama. It could go for hours or even days.
We'll have reaction from Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey.
Also at 6:00, the impact of microplastics in our local waterways. Environmentalists believe the small fragments of plastic could have an impact on our health.
One organization is pushing for legislation to address it.