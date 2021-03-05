It's a showdown in the U.S. Senate as lawmakers debate the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Before the Senate can vote on the legislation there will be a series of rapid-fire votes on proposed amendments known as vote-a-rama. It could go for hours or even days.

We'll have reaction from Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey.

Also at 6:00, the impact of microplastics in our local waterways. Environmentalists believe the small fragments of plastic could have an impact on our health.

One organization is pushing for legislation to address it.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.