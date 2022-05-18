The day after Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania some big races are still "too close to call." One big statewide race still undecided is the race for U.S. Senate on the Republican side. The field of seven is now down to just two, as Dr. Mehmet Oz and businessman David McCormick are locked in a very tight race. The winner will take on Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November. The race is still so close, the word "recount" is being bandied about. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly looks at just what is involved in an election recount.

One statewide race in Pennsylvania decided relatively early on Election Day is the race for governor. Democrat Josh Shapiro ran unopposed. Republican Doug Mastriano pulled away from a nine-candidate field. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has more on the Shapiro vs. Mastriano race.

