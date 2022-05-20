Votes are still being counted in several Primary Election Day races in Pennsylvania. Dr. Mehmet Oz maintains a razor-thin lead over David McCormick in the Republican race for U.S. Senate. Locally, two state senate races, in the fourteenth and sixteenth districts, are still "too close to call." 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at these and other races when he goes "Behind the Ballot."

He's 79, she's 76. They met twenty years ago at a support group after they lost their spouses. In the two decades since they've met, Al and Karen, have enjoyed some good times. The bad times they've endured include cancer diagnoses for each. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly shares the couple's story as they take to the dance floor for the first time in a few years.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.