NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania... including the following counties...in northern New Jersey... Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, and Northampton. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Bethlehem, Pottstown, Forks, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Northampton, and East Stroudsburg. - This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 301. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 22 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 22. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 20. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 279 and 314. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 0 and 13. Northeast Extension between mile markers 38 and 96. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood