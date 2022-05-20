Votes are still being counted in several Primary Election Day races in Pennsylvania. Dr. Mehmet Oz maintains a razor-thin lead over David McCormick in the Republican race for U.S. Senate. Locally, two state senate races, in the fourteenth and sixteenth districts, are still "too close to call." 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at these and other races when he goes "Behind the Ballot."
He's 79, she's 76. They met twenty years ago at a support group after they lost their spouses. In the two decades since they've met, Al and Karen, have enjoyed some good times. The bad times they've endured include cancer diagnoses for each. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly shares the couple's story as they take to the dance floor for the first time in a few years.