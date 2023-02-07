A man whose father died after fighting a three-alarm house fire in Schuylkill County in December plans to attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address tonight. Nick Gruber is the guest of Rep. Susan Wild. Gruber's father, Marvin Gruber, died along with another firefighter in West Penn Township in Schuylkill County back in December. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow has the story from Washington, D.C.

Plus, there are three special elections being held in Western Pennsylvania today that could determine the majority in the Pennsylvania House. Three Democrats elected in November need to be replaced. One died prior to election day and the other two resigned to take other elected positions.