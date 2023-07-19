Unionized workers for United Parcel Service, Inc. are in tough contract negotiations with company executives. A strike at the end of the month by the people who sort, load and deliver packages for UPS could cause major delivery issues worldwide. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori looks at the issues holding up contract talks and what could happen if workers strike.

Plus, Doylestown Hospital is celebrating its 100th birthday. The hospital is a prime example of female empowerment for the betterment of the community. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story.